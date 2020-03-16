Smith Mountain Lake closes visitor center

Smith Mountain Lake’s Visitor Center at Bridgewater Plaza will close for the rest of the month as leaders work to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

The decision by the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce came following guidance from the Virginia Tourism Corporation, according to a press release.

The organization will reassess the situation closer to April to determine if the center will be able to reopen or need to remain close.

Employees for the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce will work remotely and use social media to share tips on how residents and visitors can continue to safely support area businesses.

“Smith Mountain Lake is a resilient community,” Executive Director Christopher Finley said. “I'm confident we will emerge from these challenging times stronger and more united than ever.”

