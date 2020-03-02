Smoke detector installed by Danville Fire Department saves man's life

The Danville Fire Department received a call for a fire in a mobile home on Old Piney Forest Road around 2:30 Monday morning.

Jack Sink mounts his smoke detector back on his wall. WDBJ7 photo.

Jack Sink was sleeping before a smoke alarm woke him up, giving him enough time to escape and call the fire department.

"It was the only thing that woke me up, the smoke alarm itself, I thought it was my alarm clock going off thinking, why is this thing going off at two o'clock in the morning." said Sink.

When Sink got out of bed, his home was filled with smoke as his heater was causing his floor panel to smolder.

Sink has two detectors on his wall; one was installed in 1977. The one that saved his life was put in two years ago by the Danville Fire Department during one of its alarm checks.

"Fortunately he was home on the day we went by to check his home. and we installed two smoke alarms. Having a working smoke alarm is almost like having the fire department live with you." said Danville Fire Marshal Shelby Irving.

The department went back to the neighborhood to do another alarm check, replacing old alarms with working ones.

Sink is hopeful he'll never hear his smoke alarm go off again.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.