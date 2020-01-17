Smoking could be banned in certain parts of Elmwood Park

An ordinance is set to be voted on at Roanoke's City Council meeting next week that would ban smoking in certain areas of Elmwood Park.

In March 2019, the General Assembly adopted an amendment that regulates smoking in outdoor ampitheatre or concert venues.

Council members learned at the January 6 meeting that the non-smoking areas will encompass the lower seating bowl and the food vendor area.

If people violate the non-smoking areas, they face a $25 fine.

The Department of Parks and Recreation will be in charge of putting up the required signs.

