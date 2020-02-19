Snow potential remains for Thursday

What showers are left will taper off this morning. Clouds will gradually clear through the morning as well, with most areas seeing sunshine by lunchtime. A light NW breezy will be felt in the afternoon. Though, the colder air is delayed by a day, so expect highs to still reach into the upper 40s to low 50s.

As to not bury the lede, there is still a remote possibility our region could see some light snow late Thursday. The front that brought our rain will stall somewhere over the southern states. Just how far south that happens will determine what we see from a storm that develops along it.

Even a day out, confidence in the models hasn't been the best, as there is still quite a bit of disagreement in the track placement.

NORTHERLY TRACK = BEST CASE SCENARIO FOR SNOW LOVERS

Should the storm follow a more northerly track, we could potentially see an inch or so of snow, mainly in the grassy areas, as far north as Roanoke, Blacksburg and Lynchburg, with possibly higher amounts toward Southside.

SOUTHERLY TRACK = WORST CASE FOR SNOW LOVERS

Should the storm maintain a southerly track, most of the moisture would be confined to the Carolinas, shutting off our area from seeing much of anything at all as the drier air wins out.

SO WHAT DO WE KNOW?

- Temperatures will be cold enough for snow. The question is, can we get enough water this far north to generate snowflakes, or will it stay south?

- The timing of any potential snowfall would be Thursday afternoon into Thursday night.

- Even if it does make it here, any snowfall would be very light, generally 1" or less for many areas. The exception could be slightly higher totals across the Southside and into North Carolina, which is closest to the storm.

- Road temperatures have been quite warm and will be above freezing during Thursday. Unless there's a burst of heavy snow (high snowfall rates) to overcome the ground warmth, we'd anticipate any snow that does fall would mainly stick to the grassy areas.

- Thursday night, temperatures drop fast. Anything that falls, melts, and is left on the roadways, will "ice up" Friday morning as lows slip to the upper 20s.

This is by far, not a done deal and we will be updating this forecast multiple times each day along with the WDBJ7 Weather App.

FRIDAY

The system will be long gone by Friday with clearing skies and chilly and breezy conditions. Afternoon temperatures only reach the 30s and low 40s in most areas.

THE WEEKEND

The warmer weather is back by the weekend with high temperatures returning to the low to mid 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s under sunny skies.

