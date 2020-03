Snowshow Mountain is shutting down its operations for the time being amid the coronavirus concerns.

As of Sunday, March 15, all lift operations, food and beverage, retail and rental services will be closed, according to the Snowshoe Facebook page.

The winter activities site says they will work directly with people to cancel visits and provide refunds. They ask people see the front desk or call 877-441-4386 for help.

