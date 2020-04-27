SoVa COVID-19 Task Force launch webinar series

Business owners will have a new resource to gain knowledge about the impacts of the coronavirus.

According to a release from the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance, a handful of local economic developers and representatives from chambers of commerce are coming together for "SoVa Wednesday Webinars." The first event deals with supply chain challenges and future opportunities. Registration for the webinars is required.

To register for the first webinar on Wednesday, April 29 at 11 a.m., follow the link. Here, you may also access a calender of events and a coronavirus resource list.

