Social distancing bike tours help neighbors explore the Roanoke Valley

A local company is encouraging people to explore our communities from a different point of view.

Throughout May, RIDE Solutions has been hosting social distancing bike tours in the Roanoke Valley.

These tours highlight the art, history and culture in our community and encouraged people to find a different way of traveling outside of the car.

“The goal is to really make people really comfortable with their neighborhoods and find these connections that they can make by bike, that are much simpler than people imagine,” RIDE Solutions Communications Specialist Tim Pohlad-Thomas said.

RIDE Solutions is encouraging people to try the tours by offering prizes to people who snap the best photos. That contest ends next week.

