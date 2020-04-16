Social distancing changes the way Virginia Tech honors those who died 13 years ago

Not even the coronavirus pandemic can keep Hokie Nation from setting aside time on April 16 to remember the 32 lives that were taken that day in 2007.

"Thirteen years ago, Virginia Tech experienced a tragedy that's unspeakable," Virginia Tech spokesperson, Mark Owczarski said. "If you think back, one of the ways we found that made resiliency and recovery possible was a sense of community and a strong Hokie Nation coming together."

Under normal circumstances, Hokies gather at the memorial on April 16 to light candles, say prayers and maybe even shed a tear.

"In 2020 we are not able to do that right now," Owczarski said.

Instead, Hokies must gather in spirit because of social distancing.

"We are being asked by our governor, by our leaders and by our public health officials to say at home," he said.

So from the safety of their homes, Virginia Tech wants Hokies to take time to remember in their own ways. While on campus, many of the traditions will continue, just not in front of a crowd.

"We will place the memorial candle at the April 16th Memorial for 24 hours," Owczarski said. "We will lay wreaths and arrangements on each of the stones at the memorial, and at 9:43 we will sound the tomes of Burruss Hall 32 times, once for each of those lives lost."

Because no matter what's happening in the world, Hokie Nation will never forget.

"In the absence of our ability to come together, we're trying to do what we can in the best virtual way possible," Owczarski said. "We will have that day of remembrance on April 16th, as we will forever."

The other big change this year is that the Run in Remembrance event will now be done online. Instead of running 3.2 miles with thousands of fellow Hokies, people can join the 2020 Virtual Run in Remembrance group on the Stridekick app.

The goal of the "Virtual Group Journey" is to accumulate 32,000 total miles together as Hokies between April 16-18.

"It will be different, but in our hearts we will remember. And that is our commitment that we made 13 years ago, and we are steadfast in maintaining that commitment."

The memorial candle will remain lit until midnight on April 17 and at 9:43 a.m. the tomes of Burruss Hall will ring 32 times, once for each of the people who died.

