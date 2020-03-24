Social distancing essential, says communicable disease expert

A leader of the COVID-19 response in western Virginia says social distancing is absolutely necessary to stop the spread of the virus.

Dr. Molly O'Dell is the Director of Communicable Disease Control for the Roanoke City/Alleghany Health Districts.

During a teleconference with reporters Tuesday morning, she said should not relax restrictions in western Virginia, even though we've had fewer cases than other parts of the state.

"I think of this activity of social-distancing as a new version of being a good citizen," O'Dell said. "Social distancing is the primary way we have to prevent the spread of this disease, to protect ourselves and to protect our friends and neighbors."

Asked how long the current restrictions might have to remain in place, O'Dell said we don't know.

