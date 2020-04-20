Social-distancing teddy bear brings smiles to Vinton neighborhood

Many of communities have found creative ways to keep connected, including putting bears outside on their windows and porches.

But one bear in Vinton is a bit more active than most.

Carol McCulloch and her husband have Bob the Bear perched on their porch, but he doesn’t just stay there.

He climbs trees, helps in the yard and plays in the plants.

It’s a fun way to bring a little joy to this difficult time, MucCulloch said.

“So I have always thought if you could make someone smile for a minute or two, that’s one minute they are not thinking about their problems,” she said.

Bob the Bear has also dressed up as a doctor and remembered the Virginia Tech victims.

McCulloch plans to continue finding ways to keep him active.

