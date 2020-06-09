Social media campaign encourages wearing facemasks

The Roanoke-Alleghany Health District launched a new social media campaign to encourage people to wear facemasks.

The campaign is called “I’ve Got You Covered.” The goal is to show people that wearing a face covering is helping protect others and not just themselves.

“Why we are going to social media is because it’s a great way to show your support and show who you protect and cover for,” Population Health Planning and Improvement Coordinator Samara Lott said.

To participate just snap a selfie and use the hashtag #IveGotYouCovered to participate and remind people of the importance of wearing a mask.

