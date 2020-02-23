Softball tournament to benefit family of 5 year old who died after Tonsillectomy

In her short five years, Easton Hostetter probably spent more time at the Softball field than anywhere else.

Her aunt Jaclyn Hostetter said her daddy played softball and has played softball all of his life. Her sister and cousins play softball and she attended tournaments, cheering them on in the stands.

When you think of a softball field you think of the bats, balls, home runs and yummy concession stand food- but for all those playing Saturday, they think of something a little deeper.

"It's like a family on the side thing, and we wanted to help in any way that we could", said Mickie Holbert.

Mickie Holbert is one of three men that decided to help by doing something they all love- a softball tournament.

"We wanted to make sure that they had all the support and we wanted to show them that they had all the support and not just send prayers because we're doing that, but we wanted to show them", said Holbert.

Twenty-two teams signed up from all over the state, from Norfolk to DC, to teams right here in our hometowns. The Hostetter's say Easton would've loved it, and they can't than everyone enough.

"Just the love and support we've gotten from the community and Stacey and Justin have gotten from the community has been amazing.", said Hostetter.

They say Easton is still cheering them on, but from an even better place.

