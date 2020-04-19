Soggy weather returns overnight

TONIGHT

Clouds will increase again overnight as our next system pushes in. Most models keep our area dry until showers begin working their way in after midnight from the south. Most rain should be light, but it could be moderate at times. Under cloudy skies lows will fall into the mid 40s to low 50s.

MONDAY

A soaking rain continues Monday morning as a strong system slides to our south. The heaviest of rainfall is likely close to the North Carolina and Virginia border. Areas north of 64 will likely stay dry. Showers look to taper off by late morning west and exit the Piedmont early in the afternoon. Clouds will decrease from west to east in the afternoon as well. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

TUESDAY

Sunshine returns to the area with a warm afternoon, but a breezy wind. A weak front could bring rogue showers, mainly in the mountains in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to near 70.

WEDNESDAY

Another nice mostly sunny day with highs in the 60s.

REST OF THE WEEK

A wet, active pattern returns for the end of the week with daily chances of rain into the weekend. Temperatures remain seasonable in the 60s and 70s.

