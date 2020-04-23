Soggy weather returns today with a few storms possible

THURSDAY

A powerful storm will bring rain to the region Thursday, with everyone getting a soaking. Have the umbrellas nearby if you're headed out to work. We could even see a few thunderstorms late.

TIMING

Rain will overspread the region between 6am and 9am Thursday. Everyone should get at least .25" to .50" with the first round that moves through by early afternoon. During the afternoon, occasional showers are expected, but not raining everywhere all afternoon. Any breaks in the clouds could lead to a few storms across the Southside during the afternoon.

RAINFALL

By the time the system moves out early Friday morning, widespread rainfall amounts could reach 0.25-0.75" widespread, to locally higher amounts of 1" along the Southern Blue Ridge. Localized rises along streams is possible with any prolonged downpours.

SEVERE STORMS

The best threat of severe storms remains well to our south, but we'll have to continue to monitor. If we get any sunny breaks this afternoon the chances of severe storms could increase.

Highs will climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

FRIDAY

Clouds and showers look to taper off in the morning and winds will pick up bringing in dry air behind the front. Gusts may top 30-40 at times into late Friday afternoon. We'll see a slow increase in sunshine as our highs climb close to 70.

WEEKEND

There will be a brief break into early Saturday morning with another, nearly identical system bringing the chance of rain and a severe threat to the area Saturday into Saturday night.

Sunday will feature increasing sun late along with a gusty, cool wind.

MONDAY & TUESDAY

We'll see a return of sunshine as temperatures remain a bit cooler than we should be for this time of year. Our high climbs into the lower 60s. The dry weather lingers into Tuesday before another storm approaching by the middle of the week.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.