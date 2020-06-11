Soldier reunites with family in Roanoke after being overseas

In a time when coronavirus is keeping families and friends away from each other, it has also prevented military officers from coming home.

One officer in the United States Air Force finally got to reunite with her family in Roanoke Thursday.

"I'm so excited I'm getting goosebumps, I'm so ready for her to come home."

Ten long and emotional months without a daughter, sister, cousin and mom. Family members of Technical Sergeant Qualisha Trotter filled the airport lobby at Roanoke Blacksburg Regional, waiting for that breath of fresh air they hadn't had since she left.

"Just not being able to physically be there for her and her not be there for us, but we know she's out there doing something a lot greater," said her sister, Dasear Trotter.

Then, they saw those camouflage bags circle around the conveyor belt.

"Oh my god, oh my god, I can't wait!"

Now, the moment they'd been waiting for, that sigh of relief.

"I am so excited just to be back in America! Just to be able to eat and see my baby! It's been a long time coming," said Technical Sergeant Qualisha Trotter.

Trotter was just one of 110 military officers who came home Thursday. She was originally supposed to come home in April but the coronavirus had other plans.

"Everybody is waiting to come home; everybody is getting stuck in different places- it's just a battle every day," said Trotter.

Then, it was the moment she had been waiting for since she left, the moment to wrap her arms around her 5-year-old son, Zaid, giving them some time to catch up on lost time.

"You lost some teeth, you learned how to ride your bike without training wheels, we're going to kindergarten!"

