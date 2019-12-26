Solid waste crews deal with holiday haul in Roanoke

Santa has returned to the North Pole, but the people who are cleaning up behind him still have plenty of work ahead.

In Roanoke, John Vaughn was out early, ready for whatever the day after Christmas might deliver.

A driver who said he's seen it all in 36 years with the city, was surprised by what he didn't see Thursday morning.

Vaughn said the day after Christmas can be hectic. This year, not so much, with fewer cans at the curb.

"In the past usually after Christmas we have a lot of boxes and paper and all kinds of stuff in the containers," Vaughn told WDBJ7, "and this year it's probably 50, 75 percent of the containers are not even out. So I'm not sure the people know we're working today."

Vaughn said everyone should check the holiday solid waste collection schedule. He figures most of the trash he didn't pick up Thursday will find its way to the curb next week.

And he has another message:

"Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to everybody," he said.