Some Lynchburg City Council members 'disappointed' by 'Second Amendment Sanctuary' rejection

Some Lynchburg City Council members are speaking out after a proposal to make the city a "Second Amendment Sanctuary" failed.

The Hill City split with its surrounding counties Tuesday night and voted against the sanctuary resolution.

Jeff Hegleson and Turner Perrow voted in favor of the resolution. Sterling Wilder, Randy Nelson, Beau Wright, Vice Mayor MaryJane Dolan and Mayor Treney Tweedy voted "nay."

”'Nays' have it. The motion is denied," Mayor Treney Tweedy said Tuesday night while banging a gavel. "The public hearing is now closed.”

In a two to five vote, the decision came with strong reactions from the crowd.

Council member Helgeson, who crafted the resolution, said he was disappointed with the outcome, but encouraged. "I guess I am disappointed," he said. "But I am encouraged by the vast majority of citizens that came out, the Patriots that came out and spoke about their rights," said the Ward III council member.

Perrow also noted he was disappointed by the decision but glad other Council members agreed to have the conversation.

Those who opposed the resolution said it wouldn't be good for the city to go against state laws. "Those were powerful messages from all sides and I did not disagree with any of them. It came down to the authority of the City of Lynchburg with regard to state law," explained council member Randy Nelson, who voted against the resolution.