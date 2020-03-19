Some areas to close government facilities due to coronavirus

Montgomery County, Town of Blacksburg and the Town of Christiansburg will close government facilities to the public on March 20.

Officials announced the closures in a joint release Thursday. The closures will take effect at 5 p.m. Friday and any revisions will be announced the week of March 30.

Public safety functions, such as law enforcement, are still operational. However, first responders, law enforcement and 911 operators will ask additional health screening questions.

The following local government functions will continue:



Emergency Services and Public Safety



Blacksburg Transit Service



Operations at the Montgomery County Court House (with some restrictions)



Utility operations



Operations at consolidated sites (Mont. Co. residents) and garbage and recycling pickup (town of Blacksburg and Christiansburg residents)

Government facilities closed to the public:



Blacksburg Transit



Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center



Montgomery County Department of Social Services (limited in‐person interactions)



Montgomery County Human Services Offices



Montgomery County Public Safety Building



Montgomery County Government Center



Montgomery‐Floyd Regional Library Branches



Town of Blacksburg Municipal Building



Town of Blacksburg and Town of Christiansburg Recreation and Aquatic Centers



Town of Christiansburg Town Hall

