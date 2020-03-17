Some locally-owned restaurants in Lynchburg close doors amid coronavirus

As news of new restrictions on large gatherings was announced by the Governor on Tuesday, many small restaurant businesses decided to close down.

Several Lynchburg eateries shuttered their doors after a lot of uncertainly. “This is how we all go home and be able to put a roof over our head," explained Dave Henderson, the owner of The Water Dog restaurant.

Henderson said the decision to close was difficult to make. “Putting health and safety of our customers is what matters most," explained Henderson.

On Tuesday, Henderson hosted a meeting with other small restaurant owners to discuss what’s next. "How do we maintain public safety? Who do we continue to generate revenue in a very constrained environment and how do we make sure we're managing our cash flow effectively? Without cash, we're not able to pay our bills, we're not able to pay our staff, we're not able to buy new products so we can sell them to the public."

For now, some locally owned spots, like the Depot Grille are implementing take-out only solutions. “When the Governor said no more than 10 people. Well it takes 10 people to open the doors," explained owner David Poole.

Poole has owned the restaurant for 16 years.

They’re planning to operate on a smaller staff until 7 p.m. most days to prepare carry-out orders.

Meanwhile, the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance is working to help area restaurants stay afloat. “So we’ve been trying to promote those restaurants.”

The business alliance is promoting restaurants by offering creative solutions like a "Take Out Blitz" program to let people know where to eat.

The alliance is offering more help, including a "Regional COVID-19 Briefing" webinar.

The webinar will be on Wednesday, March 18 at 11 a.m.

Leaders will discuss the economic effects of COVID-19 and feature a range of speakers on how to mitigate the severity of this outbreak from an economic and perspective.

This session is open to all community businesses.

Partners include the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce, the Amherst Chamber of Commerce, and the Downtown Lynchburg Association.

For more information visit: https://lnkd.in/enChXbQ