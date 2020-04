Some southbound lanes of I-81 will be temporarily closed Tuesday to allow state police to investigate a recent crash in Augusta County.

All southbound lanes between exits 213 and 205 will be closed from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Drivers will detour at exit 213A, take Lee-Jackson Highway into Rockbridge County and take Raphine Road back to the interstate at exit 205.

Call 511 for traffic alerts and travel information. You can also visit the 511 website.

