"Sooner than later": Roanoke County supervisors urge regional reopening of commonwealth

The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors is urging Governor Ralph Northam to reopen Virginia businesses using a regional approach, rather than the entire commonwealth at the same time.

WDBJ7 photo / Roanoke County Board of Supervisors

Chairman David Radford said at a Friday news conference the board has sent a letter to the governor, saying southwest Virginia businesses need to reopen their doors "sooner than later."

Radford said southwest Virginia businesses are being disproportionately targeted, since there is less health risk in this part of the commonwealth than in more heavily populated areas. He said businesses can't continue to be closed indefinitely without sustaining irreversable harm.

Northam ordered the closures of many "non-essential" businesses as a precaution against health risks from the coronavirus pandemic. The order was set to end April 23, but has since been extended to May 8.

The chairman said southwest Virginians have followed all the orders to keep safe from the coronavirus, such as social distancing, gathering in groups of ten or fewer and wearing face masks, and that has kept the health risk low. He said hospitals are not overflowing with COVID-19 patients, indicating the steps being taken to stay healthy are working.

Therefore, he said, there's no reason not to trust citizens to reopen businesses in a safe and sanitary manner, using the same guidelines being used for so-called essential businesses.

He urged the governor to consider the request as soon as possible, saying a one-size-fits-all approach isn't appropriate for a state with so many regions that aren't affected the same as others when it comes to coronavirus.

