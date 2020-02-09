South Boston community deals with rising flood waters

One business owner WDBJ7 spoke with Saturday evening says this isn’t his first rodeo dealing with a flood like this.

“You just live here, roll the dice, play the game and hope for the best.”

Donnie Ellington owns Franklin’s garage in South Boston and says when it floods like this it’s complete mayhem.

“People can’t get in and out, people can’t get to their jobs, they have to detour traffic everywhere- I mean it’s just a big mess" said Ellington.

Even though the water has some businesses completely submerged he says this isn’t the highest he’s seen it get in is 40 years of living here.

“’72 was higher than all of them put together, Fran and Hugo were next- I mean just tremendous floods, we all got bombarded.”, said Ellington.

The National Weather Service expects the Dan River to crest overnight Saturday at 30-point-4 feet. Ellington said you can’t stop the rising water.

“It has no friends and it has no enemies and it does not care who it bothers, so you have to deal with it”, said Ellington.

Owning a tow truck service he says he usually gets calls about vehicles who have tried to go through the water.

“Not yet, but we always have one or two go in the water." said Ellington.

Ellington and Officials are reminding others to “turn around don’t drown” if you see standing water.

