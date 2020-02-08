South Boston flooding closes US 501/58

According to VDOT, a detour has been put in place for drivers around the intersection of Routes 501 and 58 in South Boston.

Drivers from the east should follow:

· From US 58, turn right onto Route 658, Turbeville Road

· Continue on Route 658, turns into Cluster Springs Road

· Turn left onto US 501, Huell Matthews Hwy

· Turn right onto Route 744, E Hyco Road

· Turn left onto Route 743, Ponderosa Road

· Turn right onto Route 742, Alphonse Dairy Road and

· Turn Right onto US 58, Bill Tuck Highway

Drivers from the west should follow:

· From US 58, turn left onto Route 742, Alphonse Dairy Road

· Turn right onto Route 742, Ponderosa Road

· Left onto US 501, Huell Matthews Highway

· Turn right onto Route 658, Cluster Springs Road

· Turn right onto Route 708, Cedar Grove Road and

· Turn left onto US 58, Phillpott Road

The detour will stay in place until water has receded. Updates can be found on the Lynchburg District’s Twitter account.

