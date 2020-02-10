South Boston roads are still closed as people head into the work week

A popular intersection in South Boston is still flooded as people are headed into the work week. Road closed signs are still in front of major roads and bridges throughout the town.

Public Works Director CW Crowder says the town, along with VDOT, is going to try and have some of them open back up Monday morning.

“It’s very frustrating, and I know it’s frustrating to the public to not have the 58 and 501 corridor to get through; the detour isn’t all that long, but it is out of the way,” said Crowder.

Halifax County Public Schools announced they will be closed on Monday due to the flood waters and road closures. However, once the water recedes, the town still has a lot of work to do.

“It’s a lot of mud, sand and silt under there; we’ll basically just try to sweep and clean and get the bulk of the mud up,” said Crowder.

Early Sunday morning, the Dan river Crested at over 30 feet. Crowder said they thankfully haven’t had any calls of people getting stuck; he credits that to all of the departments working long hours to ensure everyone’s safety.

“VDOT, the state police, town police, town works, fire people, we’ve been working 24 hours since it started,” said Crowder.

Crowder says even though they are hoping to get some of these roads back open tomorrow, the bridges still need inspection and won’t be open until later this week.

