South Roanoke Nursing Home begins precautionary COVID-19 tests of residents, employees

The South Roanoke Nursing Home has begun testing residents and staff for the coronavirus after multiple cases have sprung up during the last month.

As a precautionary measure to try and be ahead of the spread, the facility is collaborating with the Virginia Department of Health's Roanoke City and Alleghany Districts to provide comprehensive testing. These tests will be processed through Roanoke's new Virginia Tech COVID-19 testing lab.

“We are incredibly thankful to Dr. Molly O’Dell, M.D., Communicable Disease Director, and the entire team at the Health Department who responded so quickly and thoroughly to our request. They used their network, resources, and passionate advocacy to secure the largest number of tests that have been made available to any one location in our region to date. The health department then took things a step further by contacting Virginia Tech, which acted through the COVID-19 testing lab at Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC to ensure we would have the local lab capacity required to process our results quickly," remarked Jennifer Eddy, a spokeswoman for the facility.

The health department arrived Thursday morning to conduct 55 onsite tests. They look to continue testing over the next few days to meet their goals.

According to a press release from the South Roanoke Nursing Home, they were one of the first facilities in the region that limited in-person visits, used entrance and exit illness indication audits and created automatic inbound and exit temperature checks for all employees.

The South Roanoke Nursing Home is located at

