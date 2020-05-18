South Roanoke Nursing Home reports no active cases of COVID-19

A total of 33 residents and 39 employees have recovered from the coronavirus at the South Roanoke Nursing Home on Franklin Road, according to spokeswoman Jennifer Eddy.

On April 20, the facility requested comprehensive point prevalence testing from the Health Department. As of May 8, 10 residents had died with the virus, with another 34 residents and 38 staff members testing positive. All showed little or no symptoms.

Since that time, one resident was discharged home, and a staff member re-tested positive.

Employees will continue to wear personal protective equipment (PPE). Staff and residents will continue to be diligently screened for symptoms. Restrictions on social visitation remain active.

