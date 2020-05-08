South Roanoke caregivers in good spirits

South Roanoke Nursing Home is reporting 11 new positive cases at its facility, but no new deaths since Monday.

Caregivers inside the facility are in good spirits as they push through this challenging time.

“I’m not afraid,” Phyllis Eggleston, a caregiver at South Roanoke, said.

Eggleston has worked at the facility for nearly 14 years. She said the coronavirus concerns are not going to get the best of her and her colleagues.

“We’re a team, and we work hard to take care of these families,” she said.

Eggleston knows it’s tough that families are forced to isolate from one another, but she wants them to know there’s a lot of love that goes into their work.

“My family is their family, so this is like my second family from home,” Eggleston said.

That includes residents like 87-year-old Exie Porter. Her son Dave said it has been tough not seeing his mother.

“I certainly wish I could go see mom this weekend and bring her a doughnut on Sunday morning,” Dave Porter said.

Dave said his mother feels the changes, but is staying strong through it all.

“She’s not scared of the virus, and she is not scared to go from this earth,” he said.

It’s the same conviction Eggleston and the other workers have everyday when they drive up to work.

“We are going to hang together and take care of these people and get them well," Eggleston said.

The nursing home reported 34 residents and 38 staff tested positive as of Friday, with most not showing any symptoms of the virus.

The staffing situation remains stable as the facility continues to care for the 62 residents at the nursing home.

