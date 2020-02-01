Southern band takes on Trump as impeachment vote nears

Kevn Kinney, Tim Nielsen, Dave V. Johnson and Laur Joamets with Drivin N Cryin performs as the opener for Drive-By Truckers at the Fox Theatre during the Benefit for the Fox Theatre Institute on Friday, September 13, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
Updated: Sat 3:24 PM, Feb 01, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — Songwriter Patterson Hood says it's a little demoralizing for his band, the Drive-By Truckers, to be releasing angry songs about Donald Trump's America just as the president's impeachment trial is winding down. They aren't backing down, though.

The band's new album, ‘The Unraveling,’ is out Friday. After releasing an overtly political album three years ago and getting some blowback for it, the Truckers didn't want to seem like cowards for not addressing what they see going on in the country.

Always working class champions, Hood and fellow songwriter Jim Cooley are coming into their own as social commentators.

 