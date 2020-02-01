Southern band takes on Trump as impeachment vote nears

Songwriter Patterson Hood says it's a little demoralizing for his band, the Drive-By Truckers, to be releasing angry songs about Donald Trump's America just as the president's impeachment trial is winding down. They aren't backing down, though.

The band's new album, ‘The Unraveling,’ is out Friday. After releasing an overtly political album three years ago and getting some blowback for it, the Truckers didn't want to seem like cowards for not addressing what they see going on in the country.

Always working class champions, Hood and fellow songwriter Jim Cooley are coming into their own as social commentators.