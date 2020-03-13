Southwest VA hospitals prepare for coronavirus

In anticipation of the coronavirus reaching Southwest Virginia, hospitals across the region are putting new protocols into place to protect patients, visitors and staff.

As each person enters LewisGale Medical Center, a worker asks, “have you been in contact with anyone with confirmed coronavirus?”

It’s the question on everyone’s mind right now, and it’s also the question hospitals all across the region – including LewisGale, Carilion, and University of Virginia -- are asking anyone who walks through their doors as part of a coronavirus screening process.

“Any individuals coming into the hospital go through a three step process that is following the national guidelines as outlined by the CDC,” said Lance Jones, LewisGale's Market President.

At LewisGale’s main medical center in Salem, they’re limiting all patients to only one visitor at a time starting Saturday.

The hospital has not staffed up just yet in anticipation of any potential influx in patients, but officials say they are prepared.

“We adjust our staffing as we need it, at this point we’re not staffing up, but we’re certainly making sure we have staff available," said Jones. "The biggest focus area, frankly, is making sure our staff are protecting themselves.”

Similarly, across Carilion Health System, their hospitals are also limiting patients to only one visitor, and not allowing any visitors under the age of 18.

They say they have COVID-19 tests available, but will not say how many people in the area have already been tested, only re-affirming that no one in the southwest region of the state has tested positive.

“The health and safety of visitors, and employees, and patients is a top priority at Carilion Clinic," said Dr. Anthony Baffoe-Bonnie with Carilion Clinic.

In Charlottesville, University of Virginia Medical Center is limiting patients to two visitors at a time.

Doctors there, along with those at LewisGale and Carilion, recommend anyone who is feeling sick call their doctor first before heading to the hospital, because they say 80 percent of coronavirus cases only require self-quarantine and treatment of symptoms, not hospitalization.

"Stay at home if they're not that sick, in an effort to remove that exposure risk to the healthcare population, given that the hospital is probably one of the most vulnerable places," said Dr. Tracey Hoke, UVA Health Chief of Quality and Patient Safety.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.