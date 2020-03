Spain to follow Italy into lockdown

Spain has drawn up plans to lock down its 46 million people, France has closed the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre, and more borders are snapping shut as governments take increasingly sweeping measures to reduce contact between people and contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Spain's prime minister has announced a two-week state of emergency from Saturday in a bid to contain the new coronavirus outbreak

President Donald Trump said Saturday that the U.S. is expanding its ban on travel from Europe, adding Britain and Ireland to the proscribed list.

China — where the virus first emerged late last year — continues to ease its lockdown measures.