Spas in Roanoke emphasizing cleanliness amid coronavirus concerns

As coronavirus concerns effect our day to day life, some are trying to keep it business as usual.

Madison Madden, owner of Glamhouse Day Spa has a number of different specialties they provide their clients from hair care, nail care, massages, facials and lash extensions. All of that is very hands on, and in some cases, requires being in very close and hands on, of course.

The spa's owner, Madison Madden said they're trying to keep things as normal as possible, even as they take some precautions.

"While it is very serious and we take note on that, our daily practices are still the same, we're just enhancing it a little bit more", said Madden.

Madden went on to say the spa is also leaving cleaning supplies in sight, to give clients some extra piece of mind.

