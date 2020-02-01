Spring-like warmth returns to begin February

We transition to a mild weather pattern over the next couple of days with well above average temperatures making a return to begin February.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Colder air and some moisture remains in the higher elevations along the VA/WV border bringing additional snow showers, though minimal snow accumulations. Winds being increasing in the mountains as well out of the west. Lows in the 20s and 30s.

SUNDAY

Winds increase area-wide Sunday as drier air moves in behind the system. However, we get warmer as we head into next week. Highs Sunday will be in the low 50s west to near 60 along and east of the Blue Ridge.

NEXT WEEK

We're in for a major winter warm up with afternoon highs likely reaching into the 60s, even 70s for some, early in the week.

ACTIVE LATE-WEEK STORM TRACK

A strong cold front will be slowly moving through from Wednesday through Friday bringing periods of rain. Cooler weather returns by the weekend.

