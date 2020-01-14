Springsteen shows support at son's swearing-in as firefighter

Bruce Springsteen's son has been sworn in as a firefighter with the Jersey City Fire Department, along with 15 others.

Sam Springsteen was joined Tuesday by his famous father and mother, Patti Scialfa, at City Hall along with Mayor Steven Fulop and other city officials. The Boss and Scialfa sat in the front row as their 25-year-old son was sworn into the newest class.

Bruce Springsteen told reporters at the ceremony that “we're very proud" and that "we're just excited for him today.”