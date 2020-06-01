St. Andrew's Catholic Church closes after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

A staff member at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Roanoke has tested positive COVID-19, leading to 9 a.m. daily mass being streamed on Facebook until further notice.

The person is being treated, with the last appearance on parish property being Wednesday, May 27, 2020, according to a Facebook post by the church.

Father Kevin says health officials and officials with the local diocese have been notified.

All buildings on the parish property are now closed through Wednesday, June 10, for cleaning and disinfecting. All ministries that cannot meet virtually will be canceled during this time.

