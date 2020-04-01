'Stacy's Mom' singer dies from coronavirus

Emmy and Grammy winning musician and songwriter Adam Schlesinger, known for his band Fountains of Wayne and his songwriting on the TV show “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” has died from coronavirus at age 52.

Schlesinger's lawyer Josh Grier says he died Wednesday in a hospital in upstate New York. Schlesinger played bass, sang backup and co-wrote songs for Fountains of Wayne, the pop-rock band best known for the 2003 hit “Stacy's Mom.”

He won a Grammy for co-writing the songs on a Stephen Colbert Christmas album in 2009, and won three Emmys including one in 2019 for his songs on “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.”