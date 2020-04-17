Staff member at Roanoke nursing home tests positive for COVID-19

South Roanoke Nursing Home on Franklin Rd. has announced one of its staff members has tested positive for COVID-19 .

The employee was symptom-free while working. The nursing home has taken extra precautions, even before the positive diagnosis, including taking everyone's temperature and wearing masks.

"We immediately called the health department to confirm the case, which they did, and we also asked them to walk through our protocols with us to see if there was anything else we could be doing," said Jennifer Eddy, a spokesperson for the nursing home.

Currently that staff member is self-isolating and no residents have been affected.

