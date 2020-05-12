Star City Motor Madness canceled, replaced with tribute drive

This year’s Star City Motor Madnesspandemic has been canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.

The event is traditionally held in late June, with a Friday cruise taking place on Williamson Road, followed by a Saturday car show in downtown Roanoke.

In lieu of the two-day event, a tribute drive will take place to celebrate what would have been the 19th Annual Star City Motor Madness.

The drive will be structured to adhere to social distancing guidelines while still promoting local organizations in the Roanoke Valley. Information on the tribute drive will be released at a later time.

