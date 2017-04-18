Advertisement

Starbucks calls shifting-color drink a “Unicorn Frappuccino”

Starbucks
Starbucks(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2017 at 1:46 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Starbucks is calling a limited-time beverage that changes colors and flavors with a stir of the straw a “Unicorn Frappuccino.”

The chain says the drink was inspired by the trend of unicorn-themed food online and starts out purple with a sweet and fruity taste. It changes to pink and tart after it's stirred to mix in a blue drizzle. It will be available from April 19 to April 23 in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with a 12-ounce size containing 280 calories.

Earlier this month, Seattle-based Starbucks also introduced a “Pink Drink” made with coconut milk and topped with strawberries. The company said it had previously been a customized drink that enjoyed “fandom online.”

Most Read

Closure of SB 1-81 in Montgomery County at MM119.3... 8.23.21
I-81 in Montgomery County back open after chase and fatal shooting
7,000 new COVID cases reported in VA since Friday
Suzette George (right) shows WDBJ7's Rachel Schneider (left) the lease documents and...
Mystery: Woman wonders why lease was not renewed
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Highs return to the low 90s through late this week.
Another heat wave setting up this week

Latest News

(AP Photo/Kevin Rivoli)
WATCH LIVE: Wildlife resources host meeting on chronic wasting disease
Bottled water can help people in Roanoke dealing with homelessness.
The Least of These Ministry needs water donations as heat wave continues
A student wearing a mask listens to superintendent Verletta White talk about the upcoming...
Roanoke City students back in the classroom for the first day of school
Committee members review materials during their meeting.
VMI Board of Visitors’ committees meet on changes, recommendations
Henry County jail on track to be complete in February 2022