Starbucks handing out free drinks through end of December; Salem is Friday

Starbucks has a solution for people who need a pick-me-up after the holidays.

Locations throughout the country are holding "pop-up parties" through December 31.

Each day, 200 stores will offer free tall espresso drinks to customers from 1 to 2 p.m.

Friday, four stores in Virginia were selected, including in Salem at 121 S Electric Rd.

The deal is good for seasonal favorites like peppermint mochas and other year-round drinks.

Each day, new locations are selected, so be sure to stay up to date with the pop-up Starbucks website.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.