Starbucks to introduce new pumpkin spice products

(WDBJ)
By WNDU News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2018 at 4:53 PM EDT
If you thought you had to wait until fall to enjoy the taste of pumpkin spice, think again.

Starbucks is introducing two new pumpkin spice products sold exclusively in grocery store locations around the country.

They include pumpkin spice cookie straws and pumpkin spice ground coffee K-Cups.

Also making a return this year are bottled pumpkin spice drinks, VIA Instant pumpkin spice lattes and pumpkin spice ground coffee.

Business Insider is reporting that Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte will be available beginning August 28.

