Starlite Drive-In to open concessions, repair damaged movie screen

In Christiansburg, the Starlite Drive-In theater had to delay its opening.

This comes after the movie screen got damaged earlier this month when tornadic winds ripped through the New River Valley.

“It always makes me upset because I worry about it all the time,” said owner Peggy Beasley. “I can be in the house at nighttime and hear the wind blowing and think oh my gosh, what’s it going to do?”

Beasley said this isn’t the first time the screen has been ripped by high winds. She recalled an instance in the early 1990's, too.

“[The theater has] always been here and I think it should always be here as long as it’s running and able,” Beasley said. “It’s fun to get out and be outside to watch a movie and not be cooped up in that old dark theater with the movie so loud.”

Starlite Drive-In opened in 1952 and was started by Beasley’s parents, who have since passed. They typically try to open in April, but were hesitant both because of COVID-19 concerns and the screen.

“I decided I would just open the snack bar up to try to get some revenue in to help fix the screen up, because I don’t want to try to show a movie on a screen messed up like that,” Beasley.

Beasley’s friend Tammy Martin-Whorley took to Christiansburg Facebook groups to let folks know Starlite plans to open the snack bar this Friday and Saturday.

“Starlite’s always been about family,” Martin-Whorley said. “I think everyone’s tired of being in the house and trying to get a way to be out, get in their car, be safe, keep their social distance and help support her because it’s been here so long.”

From 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Beasley plans to sell hot dogs, barbecue, fries and soda in cans.

Martin-Whorley and Beasley are working with an area arborist to repair the damaged screen as soon as possible to offer a safe place for folks to get out of the house during COVID-19.

