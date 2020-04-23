Starr Hill Roanoke is 'pouring it forward' for health care professionals

Roanoke’s Starr Hill Brewery is pouring it forward to celebrate the hard work of those on the front lines of the coronavirus battle.

The pilot tap room is allowing anyone to purchase a pint for health care workers through this new campaign.

The money raised will go into a fund at the brewery and when they re-open, health care workers and first responders can cash in on a free beer by showing their work ID or badge.

To donate, click here.

