State Parks to close overnight, indoor facilities

Virginia State Parks will be closing its overnight accommodations and indoor facilities through to the end of April.

The closure goes into effect Friday and includes all overnight facilities like cabins, campgrounds, camping cabins, and yurts. It also includes indoor resources like restrooms and bathhouses, Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation said.

Reservations will be canceled and reservation holders will be given an automatic refund.

The State Parks will still be available for day-use activities like hiking, biking, wildlife viewing and exercise.

The Department recommends the following for day-use visits:



Stay close to home

Guests should bring their own soap and hand sanitizer

Groups and gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited and restrictions will be enforced by park staff

Guests should stay at least 6 feet from each other

People should announce their presence on trails and step aside to let others pass at a safe distance

Parking fees remain in place and guests should be prepared to self-pay with cash or check

