State Police, local SWAT aid with arresting man Tuesday in Roanoke Co.

Roanoke County Police were aided Tuesday in arresting a man who fled in an SUV after reports he beat a woman, abducted her and shot at other vehicles.

According to a press release, Roanoke County PD responded to the 8500 block of Blacksburg Rd. at about 11 a.m. Tuesday. Officers were told the suspect forced a woman into an SUV and had begun firing shots at the tires of other vehicles while driving.

The woman was able to escape the SUV at a home in the 9200 block of Newport Rd. before the man continued driving up and down the street as the officers got closer. He then drove up mountainous land on Brush Rd.

Roanoke County Police asked VSP to deploy their helicopter and Roanoke County SWAT was alerted. Montgomery County officials also helped with the operation.

The helicopter located the suspect's SUV on Brush Rd., and SWAT approached with their armored vehicle. A short while after bumping the SUV, the suspect agreed to the officer's commands and surrendered without any conflict and taken into custody at about 2 in the afternoon.

Derek Besase, 32, was taken to the Roanoke County Jail.

The case remains open.

