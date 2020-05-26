State Police name victim, continue to seek tips in Bland Co. homicide case

Virginia State Police are asking for the public's help with tips surrounding the discovery of a human body Saturday, May 23 in Bland County.

Police are especially interested in talking with anyone who might have seen a white 2019 Nissan Sentra, other cars and/or people at the pull-off on Wilderness Road the evening of Friday, May 22 through noon Saturday.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. Saturday, State Police learned a body had been found in a ditch along Wilderness Road. Bruce M. Ritchie, 57, of Herminie, Penn. was stabbed to death near his car in a wide, pull-off area on the right shoulder of Wilderness Road, about 100 yards from the exit for I-77.

Wilderness Road is listed as Route 66 and Exit 62 off I-77 in the South Gap area of Bland County. The victim was traveling north on I-77 when State Police believe he pulled off the exit and parked his car. Officials found a knife at the scene.

VSP asks anyone with helpful tips to call 276-228-3131 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

