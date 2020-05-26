State Police find man's body Tuesday near crashed tractor in Russell Co.

A man's body was found Tuesday morning near a tractor that crashed into a Castlewood creek.

According to State Police, officials responded to a call for a welfare check on a man in the 200 block of Chestnut Ridge Circle shortly after 10 a.m.

An abandoned tractor was found on a distant part of the property after what looked like a crash into a creek. The man's body was found approximately 50 yards from the tractor.

State Police are working to identify the next of kin.

They believe the death was not suspicious.

