State Police investigate deadly officer-involved shooting in Mecklenburg County

Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly, officer-involved shooting in Mecklenburg County.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home invasion overnight at a home on Skipwith Road in Chase City, State Police said.

When deputies entered the home around 1:30 a.m. Monday, March 16 they found four men inside.

The men started shooting at the deputies. The deputies returned gunfire, killing one man at the scene, police said.

Another suspect was shot and flown to VCU Medical Center to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The other two suspects ran away and were taken into custody not far from the scene.

Four suspects have been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and have been identified as Jonathan Watson, 20, Jack Heverin 20, Zaquan Meadows, 18, and Emily Spencer 24.

The name of the suspect killed at the scene has not been released.

An investigation is still ongoing.

