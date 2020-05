State Police are looking into a landing made within the field of the William M. Tuck Airport in Halifax County.

A Piper Commanche plane was having engine trouble, and ended up landing on its belly at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the airport field.

Robert Overstreet, of Clarksville, was piloting the private aircraft and was its only occupant. He was not injured in the crash.

The FAA was made aware of the case.

