State Police release 2019 crime statistics report

Virginia State Police have published their report of local and statewide crime statistics for 2019.

The report, titled "Crime in Virginia", provides rates and occurrences of crimes committed in towns, cities and counties across the commonwealth. It also breaks down criminal offenses and arrests by various agencies.

Violent crime, according to state police, includes murder, forcible sex offenses (rape, sodomy, sexual assault with an object, forcible fondling), robbery and aggravated assault. Overall, Virginia experienced a 2.45% increase in violent crime offenses compared to the previous reporting period, according to the report. There were 18,717 violent crime offenses reported in 2019 compared to 18,269 violent crime offenses in 2018.

Highlights of the report include:

The number of reported homicides increased from 391 to 428, a 9.5% increase year-to-year.

Motor vehicle thefts and attempted thefts decreased 4.2% compared to the previous year.

Drug and narcotic arrests decreased by 6% when compared to the previous reporting period.

Fraud offenses increased 4.2% compared to 2018.

Burglary decreased 7.5%.

Of the known weapons reported for violent crimes, firearms were used in 78.9% of homicides and 50.8% of robberies.

There were 185 hate crime offenses, involving 187 victims, reported in 2019, representing a 16.2% increase compared to 2018.

