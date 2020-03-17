State Police troopers graduate early

A group of State Police Troopers graduated from training early in response to state changes surrounding the coronavirus.

Thirty-seven members of the 131st Basic Session graduated Tuesday, but the traditional commencement ceremony was canceled.

The class included 36 new troopers and a new special agent accountant.

The original graduation was scheduled for March 20.

“This is the first time in decades that state police has had to postpone an Academy graduation ceremony,” State Police Superintendent Colonel Gary T. Settle said. “However, this in no way diminishes the Department’s pride in or appreciation of these new troopers and Special Agent Accountant joining our ranks.”

Graduates were given a final uniform inspection and a few words from Settle before being presented with a Superintendent’s Challenge Coin.

The graduates will not receive a diploma until an official graduation ceremony and are now the only graduates to have ever received a coin from the Superintendent.

The troopers come from every corner of the commonwealth, as well as Florida, New Jersey, New York and North Carolina.

The new troopers will start working in the field during the week of March 23 where they will spend an additional six weeks paired with a field training officer to learn their new patrol area.

A date for an official graduation ceremony has not been set.

